Bids to build 138 homes in villages rejected after fears over lack of traffic calming measures

Published: 12:50 PM November 12, 2020 Updated: 7:20 PM November 21, 2020

Lowestoft-based Badger Building wants to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

Two planning applications which would have seen more than 130 homes built in two rural communities have been turned down after a raft of objections - including fears over speeding on a busy road.

Councillors rejected two large housing proposals at Scratby and Ormesby in a development control committee meeting last night. But some councillors raised strong objections to the result. Photo: GYBC - Credit: Archant

Plans from Lowestoft-based Badger Building to construct 67 homes on the main A149 Coast Road in Scratby and 71 off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby were rejected by Great Yarmouth’s development control committee at a meeting on Wednesday.

A decision on a third application brought before committee - for 33 homes off Foster Close in Ormesby - was deferred after a change in the officers’ recommendation.

The bid to block the two larger developments came down to the need to protect Grade 1 agricultural land - and prevent “intrusion into open countryside”.

Objections which were read out also emphasised the importance of tourism over housing, and that nearby developments such as the Pontins site at Hemsby had already put strain on the village resources.

Badger Building wants to build 67 homes in Scratby. Part of the plot already has permission for 19 homes under a separate bid Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Both of Badger’s projects, however, were offering 30pc affordable housing, which councillor Paul Hammond called a “complete win”.

Labour group leader, Trevor Wainwright, said he could not see a reason to refuse either development.

In relation to the Scratby proposal he said: “The developer is proposing 30pc affordables, and is talking about seven affordable rented properties, six shared equity and 14 two-bedroom houses. These are desperately needed.

“We keep talking about agricultural and Grade 1 land - but nobody uses that for farming anyway. It’s a ridiculous argument.

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to build in these northern parishes at some point and provide for the youngsters.”

Of the 71-strong Yarmouth Road development, the applicant’s agent Terry Harper said: “The parish council supports our proposals, and police support our traffic calming measures.

“We just want a consistent approach from the council. This application is not materially different from many other applications recently approved.”

But Geoffrey Freeman, councillor for Ormesby, said the proposal did not sufficiently address the issue of speeding on Yarmouth Road.

Objector Andy Brown, speaking against the Yarmouth Road proposal, said traffic “flies down the road so quickly” he lost his cat a few years ago - and that his daughter’s elbow was “clouted by a car” while she was cycling.

Mr Wainwright said he was “disappointed” with the outcome - and bemoaned the refusal of an application “based on speeding”.