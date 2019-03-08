Search

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

PUBLISHED: 13:09 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 20 May 2019

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man has been arrested on suspicion of having a gun after an alleged assault in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Sunday (May 19) at 4.30pm on King Street.

A man in his 30s had been approached by two men and assaulted, police said.

He suffered minor injuries to his head and face.

A man in his late teens from the seaside town was later arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Another man, aged in his 50s and also from the town, was arrested on suspicion of assault and of possessing a firearm.

Both men were taken to Great Yarmouth police station, where they remain in custody.

Police have said they believe a third man may also have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the police on 101.

