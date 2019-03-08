Two men arrested following armed police raids in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey Archant

Armed police have arrested two men in the Great Yarmouth area today.

Officers swooped at an address in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth, and another at a property in Burgh Road, Gorleston, on Monday morning.

A man in his 40s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fraud and intent to supply a class B drug.

Another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a search for drugs.

Both men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they remain in custody.