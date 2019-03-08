Two men arrested following armed police raids in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:23 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 18 March 2019
Archant
Armed police have arrested two men in the Great Yarmouth area today.
Officers swooped at an address in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth, and another at a property in Burgh Road, Gorleston, on Monday morning.
A man in his 40s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fraud and intent to supply a class B drug.
Another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a search for drugs.
Both men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they remain in custody.