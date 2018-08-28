Search

Two men charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:50 25 January 2019

Two menhave been charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk .

Two menhave been charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk . Picture: Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with more than 20 burglary offences across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Norwich Magistrates' Court .

Matthew Coward, 34, of Mill Road in Little Melton and Timothy Reeves, 40, of Key and Castle Yard in Norwich, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to more than 20 burglaries, the most recent of which took place in Brooke yesterday (Thursday, January 24).

The other incidents the pair have been charged with include burglaries in Attleborough, Tasburgh, Northwold, Postwick, Hethersett, Tacolneston, Carleton Rode, Swardeston, Little Melton, Martham, Erpingham, Harleston, Eye, Beccles, Lakenheath and Southwold between February 2018 and April 2018.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Friday January 25).

