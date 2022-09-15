News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Races fall silent in memory of the Queen

James Weeds

Published: 3:19 PM September 15, 2022
Jockeys and racegoers paid their respects to the late Queen on the third day of the Eastern Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Racegoers and jockeys joined a two-minute silence in tribute to the Queen on the final day of the Eastern Festival in Great Yarmouth.

The annual three-day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse traditionally sees bursts of colour for Ladies Day on its final meeting.

However, following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8, this year's Eastern Festival was a more sombre occasion.

This year's Eastern Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse was said to be more of a sombre occasion. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Before the start of each race day, jockeys made their way onto the track and joined in with spectators in a two-minute silence reflecting on the Queen's death, followed by a recital of the national anthem.

Glen Tubby, executive director at Yarmouth, said: "It's been quite an emotional festival overall.

"The two-minute silence has been really well observed.

Spectators and staff joined in the two-minute silence before singing the national anthem at the start of the meetings at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

"The Queen was a massive lover of horses and - having owned many racehorses in her own right - she was a great supporter of horseracing.

"The Queen will be missed for many reasons, and she'll be very much missed by us all in the horseracing industry."

Glen Tubby, Great Yarmouth Racecourse's executive director, said the two-minute silences were well observed by spectators. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography


