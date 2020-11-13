Two patients die at Norfolk hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Published: 5:46 PM November 13, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston where 147 people have now died of coronavirus during the pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A further two patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at a Norfolk hospital.

In a statement posted to its website, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two men who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients were a man in his 80s and a man in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

The number of people admitted to Norfolk’s hospitals in the week leading up to Sunday, November 8, who were either known to have Covid-19 or were diagnosed with it while in hospital, was in single figures for individual hospitals each day.

The highest daily totals were nine at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on November 3 and nine at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. November 4 also saw the highest number of admissions of Covid-19 patients to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with four admissions.

The number of beds occupied across the three hospitals by people with the virus fluctuated around the 100 mark during the course of November 4 to November 10. The lowest was 89 beds on November 4 and 102 the highest, on November 10.

JPUH chief operating officer Joanne Segasby said: “Our hospital is continuing to offer its full range of services: it’s open 24/7 for patients who require urgent care via our emergency department – and we are continuing to see patients safely for their planned operations and procedures. As such, we would urge people to continue to attend their appointments at the hospital as scheduled.

“We are also continuing to provide care for those with Covid-19 who need hospital treatment.

“We all have a role to play by following the latest national guidance at all times. If anyone needs advice on which healthcare service they should be accessing, please call NHS 111.”