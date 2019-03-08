Search

Two Norfolk men burned after e-cigarette batteries exploded

PUBLISHED: 16:01 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 15 April 2019

Archant

Two Norfolk men have been handed five-figure settlement packages after they were left with burns from e-cigarette batteries that exploded in their pocket.

The men were injured by batteries bought from Various Vapz on Gorleston's High Street in December 2015.

They suffered burns to their legs after the lithium-ion e-fest batteries exploded.

Solicitors launched legal action against the shop, arguing the fact the batteries were sold unpackaged and without safety instructions had contributed to the men's injuries.

Various Vapz denied liability in both cases but agreed five-figure settlements with both men, who do not want to be named.

One of the men bought a vaporiser and two batteries in December 2015 and stated that he was given no advice on storage.

In February 2016 a battery stored in his pocket alongside some coins heated and exploded.

He suffered burn injuries to his left leg.

The 40-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and has been left with scarring.

The man said: “I was just getting ready to leave for work when all of a sudden the battery exploded in my pocket and flames kept shooting out.

“The burns to my leg were so painful.

“My leg was bright red and blistered from the burns.

“If I'd have known how potentially dangerous putting the battery in my pocket could be there's no way I would have.

“I just want to warn others to be very careful so they do not end up injured.”

The other man, 44, also bought a vaporiser and two batteries in December 2015.

Three months later, after placing the batteries next to coins in his jeans pocket, one of the items exploded.

He suffered burns to his right thigh and buttock.

Matthew Newbould, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing the men, said: “We have long-held concerns regarding the safety and quality of E-cigarette products, with specific issues relating to the design of batteries and whether the coating on them is sufficiently robust.

“If damage occurs to the protective outer coating, then contact with items like coins can short the batteries and cause 'venting'.

“The effect of that is similar to a roman candle igniting in the user's pocket,” the lawyer said.

