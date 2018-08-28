Search

Two people arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:30 23 November 2018

Two drivers were arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth last night. Picture: Norfolk roads policing team

Archant

Two people have been arrested in Great Yarmouth for multiple driving offences including driving without a licence.

In a tweet Norfolk roads policing team said they stopped one of the vehicles because of a defective headlight and found the vehicle had no insurance and the driver did not have a licence.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.

In a separate incident Norfolk roads policing team tweeted: “A driver has been reported in Great Yarmouth with no insurance and no Mot.

It was incorrectly registered on Irish plates.”

