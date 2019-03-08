Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 10:06 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 06 August 2019

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Two people were injured by flying debris while an air ambulance took off.

East of England Ambulance was called at 12.30pm on Monday (August 5) to reports of a man injured in a fall in Gorleston.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian air ambulance rushed to the scene.

One patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance.

But two members of the public received slight injuries by flying debris as the aircraft took off.

They were treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance said: "We'd like to ask for the public's cooperation in taking advice from our crews and maintaining a safe distance from air ambulances on landing and take-off."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Car stopped for running red light in Great Yarmouth

Police in Great Yarmouth stopped a car that had run a red light. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Policing Team.

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Most Read

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Car stopped for running red light in Great Yarmouth

Police in Great Yarmouth stopped a car that had run a red light. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Policing Team.

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Playground in town park closed for ‘urgent repairs’ after vandal attack

St George's Park has been sealed off for repairs Picture: Liz Coates

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds set to batter Norfolk this weekend

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Broads bosses powerless to remove ‘trespass moored’ vessel

Surlingham Broad, where a boat has been moored for arounda year. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists