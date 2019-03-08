Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

Two people were injured by flying debris while an air ambulance took off.

East of England Ambulance was called at 12.30pm on Monday (August 5) to reports of a man injured in a fall in Gorleston.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian air ambulance rushed to the scene.

One patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance.

But two members of the public received slight injuries by flying debris as the aircraft took off.

They were treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance said: "We'd like to ask for the public's cooperation in taking advice from our crews and maintaining a safe distance from air ambulances on landing and take-off."

