Two people rescued after coastguard called to Great Yarmouth

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:18 PM December 13, 2021
two people have been rescued after the coastguard was called to search for them in water off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

Two vulnerable people have been rescued after the coastguard was called to search for them in water off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

Two injured people had to be rescued after the coastguard was called to water off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

The lifeboat, named John Rowntree, was called out from Humber Coastguard at about 5.50pm today (Monday, December 13) to reports of two vulnerable people missing between Britannia Pier and South Caister in the town.

Following a three hour search the people were located and treated by ambulance crews.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat thanked ambulance and coastguard crews for their efforts and reminded people to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if they or someone they know is involved in a coastal emergency.


