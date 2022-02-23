News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Two white transit vans collide on A149 coast road

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:30 AM February 23, 2022
Scratby Road Scratby scene of collision

Police were called to a two-van collision 100m north of the former chapel in Scratby Road, near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Two vans were involved in a collision which caused traffic delays on a coastal road in Scratby.

Police said they were called at 7.55am to Scratby Road, the A149 Coast Road, where two white transit vans had collided 100m north of the old chapel.

One person was said to have suffered minor injuries.

There was no formal road closure but the incident caused rush-hour delays.

People in the area reported a large police presence.

The road was reportedly clear by 10am.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

This house on Marine Parade in Gorleston was sold in 2018 for £750,000. Picture: Fine and Country.

Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A fatberg fished out in Lowestoft and Thomas Williams of Caister

Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon