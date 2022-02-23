Two white transit vans collide on A149 coast road

Police were called to a two-van collision 100m north of the former chapel in Scratby Road, near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Two vans were involved in a collision which caused traffic delays on a coastal road in Scratby.

Police said they were called at 7.55am to Scratby Road, the A149 Coast Road, where two white transit vans had collided 100m north of the old chapel.

One person was said to have suffered minor injuries.

There was no formal road closure but the incident caused rush-hour delays.

People in the area reported a large police presence.

The road was reportedly clear by 10am.