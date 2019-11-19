Woman, 28, arrested after roundabout crash
PUBLISHED: 17:47 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 19 November 2019
Archant
A woman is facing a string of charges after a crash on a busy roundabout.
Emergency services were called to Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth at around 11.32am on Sunday (November 17) to reports of a two vehicle collision.
Demi Blizzard, aged 28, from Gonville Road, Gorleston was arrested and charged in relation to the incident, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, drink driving, and driving without insurance.
She was bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on November 22, Norfolk Police said.
People at the scene reported a large police presence.
One person was injured, but it is not known how seriously.