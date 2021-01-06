'Selfless' law student, 26, died after insulin overdose, inquest hears

Published: 6:00 AM January 6, 2021

A law student who died after suffering a brain injury caused by an insulin overdose has been described as a "witty and strong-willed" woman.

Jade Ransome, of School Close, Ludham, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 29 last year, almost a month after being found unconscious at her home.

An inquest into her death resumed at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, January 5, where her mother paid tribute to the 26-year-old, who had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes shortly before her fourth birthday.

Kelly Ransome said: "Jade will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. She was much-loved and our hearts will forever be broken.

"She was very generous and would always spoil those close to her with nice things, especially for special occasions.

"She like to help the homeless and volunteered with charities.

"Since her passing, she has raised a substantial amount of money for the Benjamin Foundation on her tribute page.

"She had a witty personality and was very strong willed, she knew her own mind and what she wanted to achieve in life.

"She liked to live life to the full and was very spontaneous.

"She liked to cope with her diabetes in her own way. She gained a lot of experience having been diagnosed since the age of three and was very clued up on how to cope with it."

Miss Ransome had been in hospital with ketoacidosis the week before being found unconscious after her insulin pump became blocked.

The inquest heard that Miss Ransome had discharged herself from hospital on June 30, against medical advice, as she continued to feel sick, claiming the hospital food was making her feel more nauseous.

Upon leaving hospital, she told her sister that she had passed her first year of her law degree, and that she planned to have a kidney and pancreas transplant.

On July 2, Miss Ransome was found unconscious at her home, with emergency services called. It is not known how long she was unconscious for before being found.

Miss Ransome's medical cause of death has been given as a hypoglycemic brain injury as a consequence of insulin overdose and diabetes mellitus.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the hearing until a future date while further investigations into her treatment are carried out.