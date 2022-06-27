'He was a great guest' - Tyson Fury stays at Gorleston hotel

A Gorleston hotel hailed Tyson Fury as a great guest after he stayed there following a show in the town.

The world heavyweight boxing champion spent a night at The Cliff Hotel in the town on Saturday (June 25) following his meet and greet show at the Ocean Rooms venue.

Staff said he enjoyed breakfast and dinner at the hotel before heading off to Sheffield for his next show.

Operations manager, Glen Walker said: "He was a great guest, he's very friendly and was always happy to have pictures with the other guests.

"He's a good guy, we loved having him."

During the event at the Ocean Rooms, Fury talked about his career which saw him amass 32 wins and just one draw.

The show was the third time Tyson has visited the town and during one of his visits, he made a lasting impression on retired Cliff Hotel employee Linda Mitchell.

"He was lovely," Mrs Mitchell said. "He took some money out of his own pocket to give to this little girl to go buy some sweets."



