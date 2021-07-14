UK City of Culture 2025 - what can it do for Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft?
- Credit: Nick Butcher
As the East Coast declares its intention to bid for City of Culture Status 2025 we look at what it could mean for our towns if we win.
On Tuesday (July 13) Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Gorleston said they were collectively going for the status in the hope it would deliver an economic boost, greater tourism numbers, and confidence.
It is the first time joint bids have been allowed under the programme, born out of the European City of Culture designation that the UK was no longer eligible to enter following Brexit.
What is a UK city of Culture?
The government-backed accolade puts the winner in the cultural spotlight for a year with the aim of attracting investment, jobs, and boosting pride in an area which needs a helping hand economically, and possibly to shrug off a negative reputation.
They are decided from a shortlist every four years. Winners so far have been Derry-Londonderry (2013), Hull (2017), and Coventry (2021, put back a year due to Covid).
You may also want to watch:
What has it done for them?
In the case of Hull the status reportedly attracted more than five million people, £220m of investment, and 800 new jobs.
Most Read
- 1 Kebab shop owner owed almost half a million pounds in unpaid tax
- 2 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 3 New hair salon could open in Yarmouth
- 4 Man's eye socket and nose broken in attack after England match
- 5 Resort's new 'fire festival' prepares to welcome 30,000 to seafront
- 6 Bid to demolish home used by Army in Second World War
- 7 New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days
- 8 WATCH: Moment a lit firework explodes near man's face
- 9 Salon 'pamper' plea for girl who cannot help pulling out her hair
- 10 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
With a raft of events going on, including naked blue people in the streets, visitors were more willing to look again at Hull and change the ethos and perception of the once derided town, while locals were persuaded to try new things.
Its cultural programme included 365 days of art, theatre, music and other events. It is estimated that city of culture status brought a huge boost to the economy in 2017, while nine out of 10 residents attended, or took part in, an event.
In Londonderry locals described it as their happiest ever year saying they would do it all again, while economists said there was a long term impact and legacy.
Winning the status means the opportunity to host high profile events with the announcement of the International Booker Prize winner coming from current status holder Coventry as part of its programme of events, as well as hosting the Turner Prize.
It is set to enjoy an economic boost of around £211 million, with an additional 2.5 million visitors to its region.
Who are we up against?
Among those to have declared bids so far are Bradford, officially Britain's "curry capital" and home to the country's tallest water fountain; Chelmsford, one of Britain's newest cities as from 2012; Medway, where Nelson's flagship Victory was built and launched in 1765; Southampton, birthplace of Benny Hill and where the Titanic set off from on its tragic maiden voyage; and Cornwall, also bidding as a group of towns for the first time.
Several others have thrown their hat in the ring but not declared. Norwich ruled out bidding in May 2021, having been shortlisted among the final four in for 2013.
What about our bid?
Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council have announced the bid will focus on Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft.
The bid aims to showcase the three towns' culture, diversity, and people, but seek to challenge the low social mobility and disadvantage in the area.
The joint bid has won the support of New Anglia LEP, Norfolk and Suffolk County Councils, Norfolk Community Foundation, Norfolk and Suffolk Chambers of Commerce, the area’s three MPs and many other major regional public sector stakeholders, arts and community organisations.
The two councils will submit plans by Monday, July 19. The decision on whether their bid has made it onto the long list will be announced in early September 2021, with the UK City of Culture 2025 winner being announced in May next year.
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council said achieving the status would be "really something special" for Norfolk and East Suffolk.
Because of Covid the city status would run from June 2025 to June 2026 which would "fit lovely" with the re-opening of the Winter Gardens, he added.
So far the bidding process had cost around £6,000, mainly in officer time, he said. If successful the authorities would have to match fund what they were awarded, which they would be prepared to do, he added.