Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Ukrainian flag raised over Great Yarmouth town hall

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:36 PM March 2, 2022
Ukrainian flag raised over Great Yarmouth town hall

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson raising the Ukrainian flag outside the town hall. - Credit: GYBC

The Ukrainian flag has been raised over Great Yarmouth's town hall in a show of solidarity.

Mayor Adrian Thompson, dressed in his robes and chains, did the honours on Wednesday.

The council has also been lighting up its buildings in blue and yellow to support those fleeing and caught in the Russian invasion.

Mr Thompson said supplies for refugees were being collected at Filby Post Office to support the humanitarian relief.

He said: "We all feel what is happening there and it [the raising of the flag] is really to show the people of Great Yarmouth are thinking of them and doing what we can.

"We are all hopeful of a peaceful end. No-one wants conflict. We just want to show we are behind the people of Ukraine."

The Town Hall, Gorleston Pavilion, St George's Theatre, the Tolhouse, the Minster Church of St Nicholas, the Arc Cinema at the Royalty, and the North West Tower will all be bathed in blue and yellow in a show of support.

