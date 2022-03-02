Ukrainian flag raised over Great Yarmouth town hall

The Ukrainian flag has been raised over Great Yarmouth's town hall in a show of solidarity.

Mayor Adrian Thompson, dressed in his robes and chains, did the honours on Wednesday.

Today Cllr Thompson, Mayor of Great Yarmouth, raised the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.🇺🇦💙💛 #solidarityWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ofYuXhFWns — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) March 2, 2022

The council has also been lighting up its buildings in blue and yellow to support those fleeing and caught in the Russian invasion.

Mr Thompson said supplies for refugees were being collected at Filby Post Office to support the humanitarian relief.

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson raising the Ukrainian flag outside the town hall. - Credit: GYBC

He said: "We all feel what is happening there and it [the raising of the flag] is really to show the people of Great Yarmouth are thinking of them and doing what we can.

"We are all hopeful of a peaceful end. No-one wants conflict. We just want to show we are behind the people of Ukraine."

The Town Hall, Gorleston Pavilion, St George's Theatre, the Tolhouse, the Minster Church of St Nicholas, the Arc Cinema at the Royalty, and the North West Tower will all be bathed in blue and yellow in a show of support.