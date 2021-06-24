Bomb disposal team swoops after 'unexploded device' found in house

Video

Published: 2:28 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 2:55 PM June 24, 2021

Police at the back of a house in St Peter's Road after reports of an unexploded device inside. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An 'unexploded device' sparked alarm after it was found in a house in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to St Peters Road, in Great Yarmouth, shortly before 10.45am on Thursday (June 24) following reports that an unexploded device had been found inside a house.

They worked alongside an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to deal with the device.

No road closures were put in place and there was not thought to be a wider threat to the public.

A police car at the back of a house in St Peter's Road where there were concerns regarding an 'unexploded device.' - Credit: James Weeds

The force later confirmed it was a historical training device which wasn't live and did not need detonating.

It came as murder squad detectives continued to examine the scene in Victoria Road just a few streets away where a woman in her 50s was found dead in a flat on Wednesday (June 23).

A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.