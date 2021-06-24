News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Bomb disposal team swoops after 'unexploded device' found in house

Liz Coates

Published: 2:28 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 2:55 PM June 24, 2021
Police at the Victoria Road entrance of a building after reports of an unexploded device inside.

Police at the back of a house in St Peter's Road after reports of an unexploded device inside.

An 'unexploded device' sparked alarm after it was found in a house in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to St Peters Road, in Great Yarmouth, shortly before 10.45am on Thursday (June 24) following reports that an unexploded device had been found inside a house.

They worked alongside an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to deal with the device.

No road closures were put in place and there was not thought to be a wider threat to the public.

Bomb disposal and police in St Peter's Road Great Yarmouth

A police car at the back of a house in St Peter's Road where there were concerns regarding an 'unexploded device.'

The force later confirmed it was a historical training device which wasn't live and did not need detonating.

It came as murder squad detectives continued to examine the scene in Victoria Road just a few streets away where a woman in her 50s was found dead in a flat on Wednesday (June 23).

A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

