Bomb disposal team swoops after 'unexploded device' found in house
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
An 'unexploded device' sparked alarm after it was found in a house in Great Yarmouth.
Officers were called to St Peters Road, in Great Yarmouth, shortly before 10.45am on Thursday (June 24) following reports that an unexploded device had been found inside a house.
They worked alongside an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to deal with the device.
No road closures were put in place and there was not thought to be a wider threat to the public.
The force later confirmed it was a historical training device which wasn't live and did not need detonating.
It came as murder squad detectives continued to examine the scene in Victoria Road just a few streets away where a woman in her 50s was found dead in a flat on Wednesday (June 23).
A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
