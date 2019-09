Uninsured driver has car seized after being spotted on A47

An uninsured driver had their car seized after being seen by police on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing Archant

An uninsured driver has had their car seized after they were found driving on the A47.

#A47 Acle straight - Driver stopped & reported for no insurance #Seized #Sec165 and an expired MOT of over two years. #RoadSafety 361/7007 pic.twitter.com/3u1MMIeVRY — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 11, 2019

Police spotted the car on the Acle Straight in the early hours of Thursday morning and pulled the vehicle over shortly afterwards.

The car also had a MOT which had expired more than two years ago.

