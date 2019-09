Uninsured driver caught using mobile phone

An uninsured driver was caught using their mobile phone while they were behind the wheel.

2 important lessons. Don't use your mobile whilst driving next to a police car, and don't assume you're covered to drive other cars on your insurance policy. #s165 #721 #1981 pic.twitter.com/PdgcmTUEkl — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) September 24, 2019

Great Yarmouth police stopped the person on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Great Yarmouth Police, said: "Two important lessons. Don't use your mobile whilst driving next to a police car, and don't assume you're covered to drive other cars on your insurance policy."

