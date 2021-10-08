News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Work has started inside the new Marina Centre

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:13 PM October 8, 2021   
The new Marina Centre

Blue panels surround a good part of the new Marina Centre's exterior walls. - Credit: James Weeds

A new £26m leisure centre on Great Yarmouth seafront is starting to take shape, with work beginning on its swimming pool and gym.

The Marina Centre project has seen cladding installed on most of its exterior as work progresses inside.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "With the building now roofed over, work has commenced on the internal structure and facilities such as the 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool, and the health suite incorporating a four-court sports hall, fitness studios and spin studios, a 100-station gym, indoor climbing zone and café.

The new Marina Centre

The new Marina Centre is starting to take shape as work begins on the interior. - Credit: James Weeds

"Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Marina Centre contractors Morgan Sindall are also currently planning a wide range of engagement activities which will be announced shortly.

"These will see local groups and residents invited in to view the building as it progresses and other events leading up to the official opening weekend in mid-summer 2022."

The new Marina Centre

The new Marina Centre is expected to be open by mid-2022. - Credit: James Weeds

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 2015. The event has been cancelled due

Easter Fair: New October date and location draws concerns

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A row over static caravans at the Beauchamps Arms is continuing to rumble on

New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A 114-year-old school in Great Yarmouth is being demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter.

New homes' plan for remains of historic school site

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon