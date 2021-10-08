Work has started inside the new Marina Centre

Published: 3:13 PM October 8, 2021

Blue panels surround a good part of the new Marina Centre's exterior walls. - Credit: James Weeds

A new £26m leisure centre on Great Yarmouth seafront is starting to take shape, with work beginning on its swimming pool and gym.

The Marina Centre project has seen cladding installed on most of its exterior as work progresses inside.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "With the building now roofed over, work has commenced on the internal structure and facilities such as the 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool, and the health suite incorporating a four-court sports hall, fitness studios and spin studios, a 100-station gym, indoor climbing zone and café.

The new Marina Centre is starting to take shape as work begins on the interior. - Credit: James Weeds

"Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Marina Centre contractors Morgan Sindall are also currently planning a wide range of engagement activities which will be announced shortly.

"These will see local groups and residents invited in to view the building as it progresses and other events leading up to the official opening weekend in mid-summer 2022."

The new Marina Centre is expected to be open by mid-2022. - Credit: James Weeds