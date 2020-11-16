Beach access to close for two weeks for upgrade
A new beach access is set to close for two weeks to allow for further improvements.
The new slope at Scratby opened without fanfare due to the first lockdown, but has been a hailed a huge success allowing more people to get down to the sands more easily.
Geoff Freeman, at Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said the slope was an “unbelievable improvement” on what was there before, adding: “We knew at the beginning there might be additional things that might need doing. We can see now we can improve it a bit.”
The upgrade will likely involve a retaining wall to keep the banks secure and planting marram grass to further bind them, as well as netting to prevent people from dipping under the rail.
The ramp will be off limits for two weeks while the work is carried out, probably in the new year, he said.