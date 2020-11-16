News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Beach access to close for two weeks for upgrade

Liz Coates

Published: 11:01 AM November 16, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
The new slope access at Scratby has been hailed as a huge improvement Picture: Liz Coates

A new beach access is set to close for two weeks to allow for further improvements.

The new slope access at Scratby has been hailed as a huge improvement Picture: Liz Coates

The new slope at Scratby opened without fanfare due to the first lockdown, but has been a hailed a huge success allowing more people to get down to the sands more easily.

MORE: Bids to build 138 homes in villages rejected after fears over lack of traffic calming measuresHowever, with children and dogs sometimes leaving the path and sliding down the banks material had come loose and fallen onto the surface.

Geoff Freeman, at Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said the slope was an “unbelievable improvement” on what was there before, adding: “We knew at the beginning there might be additional things that might need doing. We can see now we can improve it a bit.”

The upgrade will likely involve a retaining wall to keep the banks secure and planting marram grass to further bind them, as well as netting to prevent people from dipping under the rail.

Families enjoy the sands at Scratby during lockdown. More people have been able to easily access the

The ramp will be off limits for two weeks while the work is carried out, probably in the new year, he said.

The old beach access at Rottenstone Road, Scratby, which has been replaced with a slope Photo: Liz C

The old wooden steps at Scratby which were replaced at the start of 2020 Photo: Liz Coates

