Yarmouth bridge will not lift until March 2022 as upgrade works delayed

Published: 4:12 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM October 19, 2021

Great Yarmouth's Haven Bridge will not lift again until March 2022 due to upgrade works being delayed. - Credit: Archant

A Great Yarmouth bridge will not lift again until March 2022 due to upgrade works being delayed.

Complex mechanical and electrical works to upgrade Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth started in February this year.

But the project has now been delayed after the previous expert contractor, Cleveland Bridge, unexpectedly went into administration earlier this summer and ceased to trade on September 20.

This, paired with material supply problems nationally, now means the upgrade of the 91-year-old bridge is due to be completed and brought back into normal operation in March next year.

The bridge remains open to road traffic and pedestrians while the work is underway.

Although smaller vessels will still be able to navigate under the bridge over the coming months it will not be possible for the bridge to be lifted for larger vessels until the work is complete.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport, said: “I welcome the news that VolkerLaser will be taking over the highly specialised work on this key upgrade scheme.

“It’s clearly disappointing that the scheme will take longer than previously expected however we’ve been working closely with Tarmac to ensure any delays to this important project have been kept to an absolute minimum.”

The work will now be taken over by a UK based firm and subcontractor VolkerLaser.

Once complete it is expected the major upgrade, and urgent works completed last year, will bring the total investment in the bridge to more than £2m.

The improvements have been made possible by the £22m highway funding for Norfolk that the Department for Transport announced in May 2020, with £1.2m allocated to the Haven Bridge upgrades.

Additional funding will be from Norfolk County Council's capital works budget.