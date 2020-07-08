‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly Archant

Repairs are due at a public toilet block just a day after they reopened following a refurbishment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

The toilet block in Beach Road, Hemsby, had been hailed as a triumph with local businesses pulling together to make it happen.

But their reopening on Saturday (July 4) quickly lead to disappointment as toilet seats were broken, paper strewn all over, and stones tipped out on the floor.

Borough councillor James Bensly who helps manage them for the benefit of the village and trippers said being faced with the damage was “exhausting”, particularly as so much effort had gone into getting them back up and running.

Enhanced cleaning under Covid-19 meant more cost for the Bevan family at the Lacon Arms and MB’s Fun House whose staff were doing the duties helped by Mr Bensly and his family who have a cafe and attractions nearby.

“You know it’s going to be messy but when you see a few bits broken it is exhausting and depressing,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

In the ladies’ block toilet seats were broken in two of the five cubicles.

It was likely they were deliberately vandalised, although some were saying the damage could have been accidental and that more sturdy fixtures were needed.

“We have faced worse,” Mr Bensly added.

“It’s just exhausting when we have spent a few quid and walked into that.”

“Overall it’s a great example of private enterprise and the public sector working together, otherwise they would have been shut.

“They needed bringing up to this century and the contractors have done an amazing job.”

Businesses in the area are being asked to contribute to the cleaning with teams currently going in three times a day to keep them spotless and virus-free.

The toilets are still open despite the damage.