Search

Advanced search

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

PUBLISHED: 12:09 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 08 July 2020

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Archant

Repairs are due at a public toilet block just a day after they reopened following a refurbishment.

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James BenslyThe toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

The toilet block in Beach Road, Hemsby, had been hailed as a triumph with local businesses pulling together to make it happen.

But their reopening on Saturday (July 4) quickly lead to disappointment as toilet seats were broken, paper strewn all over, and stones tipped out on the floor.

Borough councillor James Bensly who helps manage them for the benefit of the village and trippers said being faced with the damage was “exhausting”, particularly as so much effort had gone into getting them back up and running.

Enhanced cleaning under Covid-19 meant more cost for the Bevan family at the Lacon Arms and MB’s Fun House whose staff were doing the duties helped by Mr Bensly and his family who have a cafe and attractions nearby.

“You know it’s going to be messy but when you see a few bits broken it is exhausting and depressing,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

In the ladies’ block toilet seats were broken in two of the five cubicles.

It was likely they were deliberately vandalised, although some were saying the damage could have been accidental and that more sturdy fixtures were needed.

“We have faced worse,” Mr Bensly added.

“It’s just exhausting when we have spent a few quid and walked into that.”

“Overall it’s a great example of private enterprise and the public sector working together, otherwise they would have been shut.

“They needed bringing up to this century and the contractors have done an amazing job.”

Businesses in the area are being asked to contribute to the cleaning with teams currently going in three times a day to keep them spotless and virus-free.

The toilets are still open despite the damage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Gymnastics club eyes up empty industrial unit for its new base

East Anglia Gymnastics club, with team members and head coaches. Photo: Ash Moore

Most Read

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Gymnastics club eyes up empty industrial unit for its new base

East Anglia Gymnastics club, with team members and head coaches. Photo: Ash Moore

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Leaked Assassin’s Creed game set in Viking Norfolk

Viking Norfolk is set to make up part of the setting for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla video game, due to be released in December 2020. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Funeral plans for local historian known as ‘Mr Acle’

Brian Grint outside Coburgh House in Acle. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Family of horse riders share photos of stunning lockdown sunrise

Syndey and Louise on their horses Marge and Matrix. Photo: Jane Allard

Seaside communities have ‘nothing to fear’ from returning tourists

Haven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. Photo: Haven