Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel sells at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A vacant bar, restaurant and 12 bedroom hotel in a "prime seafront position" has been sold at auction.
The substantial five-storey building on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth went under the hammer at an online auction this week.
Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the former restaurant, bar and 12-bed hotel at 56 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, was described as being "ready for a new lease of life" after being in the same family for many years.
Offered with a guide price of £275,000 - £325,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, the accommodation is arranged over five floors, comprising more than 5,250 sq ft of accommodation.
Described as a "valuable freehold opportunity" that "could provide excellent investment income or a thriving business for an owner occupier", the terraced building on Marine Parade sold for £300,000 at an online auction on Wednesday, June 16.