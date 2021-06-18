News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel sells at auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:31 PM June 18, 2021   
The vacant bar, restaurant and 12 bedroom hotel on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is set to be auctioned off.

A vacant bar, restaurant and 12 bedroom hotel in a "prime seafront position" has been sold at auction.

The substantial five-storey building on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth went under the hammer at an online auction this week.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the former restaurant, bar and 12-bed hotel at 56 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, was described as being "ready for a new lease of life" after being in the same family for many years.

The former restaurant and 12-bed hotel at 56 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, is set to be auctioned off. 

Offered with a guide price of £275,000 - £325,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, the accommodation is arranged over five floors, comprising more than 5,250 sq ft of accommodation.

Described as a "valuable freehold opportunity" that "could provide excellent investment income or a thriving business for an owner occupier", the terraced building on Marine Parade sold for £300,000 at an online auction on Wednesday, June 16.


Great Yarmouth News

