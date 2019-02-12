Motorists face delays after van hits kerb

Motorists are facing delays this morning after a van has crashed into a kerb in a Norfolk village.

Police were called at 7.28am to reports of an accident in Caister-on-Sea.

A white Ford transit van had collided with the kerb outside the Tesco Superstore on Yarmouth Road, Norfolk police have said.

The driver, a male, was looked over by paramedics.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution due to back pain, police said.

Officers have moved the van off the road, which is no longer blocked.

