Motorists face delays after van hits kerb
PUBLISHED: 09:10 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 25 February 2019
Archant
Motorists are facing delays this morning after a van has crashed into a kerb in a Norfolk village.
Police were called at 7.28am to reports of an accident in Caister-on-Sea.
A white Ford transit van had collided with the kerb outside the Tesco Superstore on Yarmouth Road, Norfolk police have said.
The driver, a male, was looked over by paramedics.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution due to back pain, police said.
Officers have moved the van off the road, which is no longer blocked.
Check our live traffic map for further information.