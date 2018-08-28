WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians
A video has revealed the moment a van driver laughed triumphantly after he ploughed into a huge puddle to splash two unsuspecting pedestrians in Great Yarmouth.
The footage which was filmed by a passenger in the van shows it turning around in South Beach Parade and speeding up before drenching the two victims.
The incident took place just outside the Pleasure Beach and was uploaded onto a public page on Facebook called Traveller Feuds Newist on November 18.
As the vehicle approaches, the puddle the driver said to the camera: “Here we have, lads, a shower. It’s a shower.”
The pair can then be heard gleefully laughing after the incident.
Norfolk Police said incidents of this nature could be classed as a criminal offence under driving without due care and attention or a section five public order offence - causing harassment, alarm or distress.
Motorists can receive up to nine penalty points and a maximum fine of £5,000.
An elderly woman died in Lincolnshire last year after she collapsed on the pavement having been splashed by a car driving through a puddle.