Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

PUBLISHED: 12:47 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 10 January 2019

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

Archant

A video has revealed the moment a van driver laughed triumphantly after he ploughed into a huge puddle to splash two unsuspecting pedestrians in Great Yarmouth.

The footage which was filmed by a passenger in the van shows it turning around in South Beach Parade and speeding up before drenching the two victims.

The incident took place just outside the Pleasure Beach and was uploaded onto a public page on Facebook called Traveller Feuds Newist on November 18.

As the vehicle approaches, the puddle the driver said to the camera: “Here we have, lads, a shower. It’s a shower.”

The pair can then be heard gleefully laughing after the incident.

Norfolk Police said incidents of this nature could be classed as a criminal offence under driving without due care and attention or a section five public order offence - causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Motorists can receive up to nine penalty points and a maximum fine of £5,000.

An elderly woman died in Lincolnshire last year after she collapsed on the pavement having been splashed by a car driving through a puddle.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews called to second person stuck in lift

Two people have been rescued from lifts in Great Yarmouth in two days. Picture: Chris Bishop

This is why there is a gaping hole in the Great Yarmouth cemetery wall

The gaping hole in the wall at Great Yarmouth's old cemetery on North Denes Road. Picture: Joe Norton

Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

Three flood alerts remain in place for our region Picture: Environment Agency

John Lewis, M&S and Debenhams reveal dismal trading updates, with one looking to axe staff bonus

John Lewis may axe its staff annual bonus Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists