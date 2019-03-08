Horrifying van fire on A47 was an 'accident'

A horrifying fire which saw a van go up in flames on the A47 was caused by accident.

The incident which left shocked witnesses hiding behind their vehicles happened at around 10.30am on Wednesday, May 29 in Great Yarmouth.

The van became engulfed in flames as driver Sam Whiting approached the roundabout between Pasteur Road and Southtown Common.

Mr Whitting, 25, suffered second degree burns on 10pc of his body and said he was wary of getting behind the wheel again.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said the investigation into the fire had been concluded and the cause was deemed to be "accidental".

It is thought there was an internal problem with the van.

Speaking after the incident Mr Whiting said he saw the fire coming from beneath him.

The fire left much of Great Yarmouth gridlocked for the majority of the day as the A47 Southbound remained closed for more than two hours following the incident.