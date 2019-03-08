Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an 'accident'

PUBLISHED: 10:34 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 17 June 2019

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Archant

A horrifying fire which saw a van go up in flames on the A47 was caused by accident.

The van burnt out on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe van burnt out on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The incident which left shocked witnesses hiding behind their vehicles happened at around 10.30am on Wednesday, May 29 in Great Yarmouth.

The van became engulfed in flames as driver Sam Whiting approached the roundabout between Pasteur Road and Southtown Common.

Mr Whitting, 25, suffered second degree burns on 10pc of his body and said he was wary of getting behind the wheel again.

The van went up in flames on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Laura Marie IngramThe van went up in flames on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said the investigation into the fire had been concluded and the cause was deemed to be "accidental".

You may also want to watch:

It is thought there was an internal problem with the van.

Speaking after the incident Mr Whiting said he saw the fire coming from beneath him.

The fire left much of Great Yarmouth gridlocked for the majority of the day as the A47 Southbound remained closed for more than two hours following the incident.

Most Read

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police name Great Yarmouth man who died from stab wounds

Police were called to a property in Dickens Court at 10.35pm on Saturday 14 November 2015 following reports of a disturbance. Officers discovered Andrew McGowan who’d sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Our very own Banksy: Why are bikes being dotted around this Norfolk village?

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police name Great Yarmouth man who died from stab wounds

Police were called to a property in Dickens Court at 10.35pm on Saturday 14 November 2015 following reports of a disturbance. Officers discovered Andrew McGowan who’d sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Our very own Banksy: Why are bikes being dotted around this Norfolk village?

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

The untold story of the night a Great Yarmouth railway disaster was narrowly avoided

Locomotive fireman Alf Watker senior, third from left, was on the footplate when his engine was in danger of plunging into Breydon Water in 1929. Second from left in this post-war shot is his brother, Edgar Watker.

Our very own Banksy: Why are bikes being dotted around this Norfolk village?

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists