Van stolen in coastal village before being found two miles away
PUBLISHED: 09:21 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 06 April 2019
Archant © 2012
A van was stolen in a coastal village before being found by police two miles away.
The vehicle was taken in the early hours of Friday morning (April 5) from Yarmouth Road in Caister but was recovered by police in East Road, Great Yarmouth just hours later.
Norfolk Police are appealing for information or anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour within those areas.
Contact police on 101 quoting the reference 50 of April 5 2019.