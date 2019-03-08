Van stolen in coastal village before being found two miles away

A van was stolen in Caister during the early hours of Friday morning before being found in Great Yarmouth hours later. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A van was stolen in a coastal village before being found by police two miles away.

A van was stolen overnight from Yarmouth Road, Caister and was then recovered on East Road in GY later on.



We are appealing for info or any suspicious behaviour within those areas to contact us on 101, quoting Police reference 50 of 5th April 2019.

Thank you#PC228 pic.twitter.com/Q9dvctOeoL — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) April 5, 2019

The vehicle was taken in the early hours of Friday morning (April 5) from Yarmouth Road in Caister but was recovered by police in East Road, Great Yarmouth just hours later.

Norfolk Police are appealing for information or anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour within those areas.

Contact police on 101 quoting the reference 50 of April 5 2019.