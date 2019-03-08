Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Motorists warned following spate of van thefts

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 12 April 2019

Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas.

Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas.

Archant

Motorists in Norfolk are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of van thefts in the region.

Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and King’s Lynn areas.

Vans have generally been stolen overnight from residential areas and car parks.

The majority of offences have happened in Great Yarmouth where 18 vans have been stolen.

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark, said: “We’ve seen a rise in the theft of vans in the area, with Mercedes Sprinter vans being the primary target.

“I would urge anyone who owns a Sprinter van to be vigilant and take sensible measures to protect your vehicle.

“If it’s an option, keep your van parked overnight in a secure compound. If you park on a residential street, try to park in well-lit areas.”

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle thefts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town 1 Thetford Town 0: Holmes’ late free-kick earns Bloaters a crucial win

Great Yarmouth Town keeper Charlie Beckwith had an outstanding game against Thetford Town Picture: STEVE WOOD

Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

Photo: James Bass.

Motorists warned following spate of van thefts

Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas.

Experts on how Debenhams stores in Norfolk will fight for survival

Professors Joshua Bamford and Ratular Chakraborty discuss why Debenhams was destined to fail. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists