Holiday park offering free breaks for Royal Navy members

Published: 1:54 PM March 11, 2021

Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth is offering free breaks to Royal Navy members and their families this year. - Credit: Parkdean

Members of the Royal Navy and their families will have the chance to enjoy a free break on the coast this year.

Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth will provide free accommodation to service personnel after owner Parkdean Resorts completed a partnership with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

The company will offer up to 145 holiday breaks between April and November this year at nine of its parks, including Vauxhall.

Admiral Tony Radakin CB ADC, fist sea lord and chief of naval group, said: “Our people and their families often make significant sacrifices in the service of our country, and it’s fantastic we can recognise this by awarding holidays that help families re-connect and relax together.”

Steve Richards, Parkdean chief executive, said it was "an honour to be able to give back" to service personnel and their families through the partnership with the RNRMC.

"We look forward to welcoming them to Vauxhall this year," he added.