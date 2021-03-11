News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Holiday park offering free breaks for Royal Navy members

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:54 PM March 11, 2021   
Vauxhall Holiday Park Great Yarmouth

Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth is offering free breaks to Royal Navy members and their families this year. - Credit: Parkdean

Members of the Royal Navy and their families will have the chance to enjoy a free break on the coast this year.

Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth will provide free accommodation to service personnel after owner Parkdean Resorts completed a partnership with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

The company will offer up to 145 holiday breaks between April and November this year at nine of its parks, including Vauxhall.

Admiral Tony Radakin CB ADC, fist sea lord and chief of naval group, said:Our people and their families often make significant sacrifices in the service of our country, and it’s fantastic we can recognise this by awarding holidays that help families re-connect and relax together.”

Steve Richards, Parkdean chief executive, said it was "an honour to be able to give back" to service personnel and their families through the partnership with the RNRMC.

You may also want to watch:

"We look forward to welcoming them to Vauxhall this year," he added.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I feel violated' - Burglar 'stood over' woman as she slept in chair
  2. 2 'Unsafe' mural being removed from train station
  3. 3 Street-drinking fears over seafront kiosk's bid to sell booze
  1. 4 Ticket prices and opening times revealed for 'Yarmouth Eye'
  2. 5 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
  3. 6 Students isolating after Covid case at Yarmouth academy
  4. 7 Covid rates plummet across Great Yarmouth borough
  5. 8 New theming, layout and 'crazy ranger' ready for Pettitts reopening
  6. 9 Inquest opens into death of teenager in seafront motorbike crash
  7. 10 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Third river crossing drone images Yarmouth

Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus