'They were the forgotten heroes' - women left at home to be remembered as part of 75th anniversary of VE Day
PUBLISHED: 13:39 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 11 June 2019
Archant
The mayor of Great Yarmouth was presented with a peace bell as the town began its preparations to mark the landmark 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe (VE) day next year.
Michael Jeal was handed the bell by Moira Scott-Peek with organisers of the event keen to remember the women who had to stay at home and look after their family while soldiers fought for the country during the Second World War.
Mrs Scott-Peek, whose husband Bruno Peek is organising the VE day events around the UK, described the women as "forgotten heroes".
"It is important we remember the women as well as the men," she said.
"They were left behind and had to hold the fort.
"They were the forgotten heroes."
Mr Jeal described his pride at being presented with the bell on Tuesday morning and said he hopes it will help to bring peace to the world.
The bell will be rung on May 8, 2020 as part of a number of events which will mark 75 years since the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
Last weekend it was announced the May Day bank holiday will be moved back four days to coincide with the anniversary.