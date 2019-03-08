'They were the forgotten heroes' - women left at home to be remembered as part of 75th anniversary of VE Day

Moira Scott-Peek, left, presents mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal and his wife Paula with a peace bell for the 75th anniversary of VE day next year. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

The mayor of Great Yarmouth was presented with a peace bell as the town began its preparations to mark the landmark 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe (VE) day next year.

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUM A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUM

Michael Jeal was handed the bell by Moira Scott-Peek with organisers of the event keen to remember the women who had to stay at home and look after their family while soldiers fought for the country during the Second World War.

Mrs Scott-Peek, whose husband Bruno Peek is organising the VE day events around the UK, described the women as "forgotten heroes".

Organiser of the 75th anniversary of VE day celebrations Bruno Peek OBE with Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band . Picture: ANTONY KELLY Organiser of the 75th anniversary of VE day celebrations Bruno Peek OBE with Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

"It is important we remember the women as well as the men," she said.

"They were left behind and had to hold the fort.

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

"They were the forgotten heroes."

Mr Jeal described his pride at being presented with the bell on Tuesday morning and said he hopes it will help to bring peace to the world.

The bell will be rung on May 8, 2020 as part of a number of events which will mark 75 years since the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Last weekend it was announced the May Day bank holiday will be moved back four days to coincide with the anniversary.