Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'They were the forgotten heroes' - women left at home to be remembered as part of 75th anniversary of VE Day

PUBLISHED: 13:39 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 11 June 2019

Moira Scott-Peek, left, presents mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal and his wife Paula with a peace bell for the 75th anniversary of VE day next year. Picture: Joseph Norton

Moira Scott-Peek, left, presents mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal and his wife Paula with a peace bell for the 75th anniversary of VE day next year. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

The mayor of Great Yarmouth was presented with a peace bell as the town began its preparations to mark the landmark 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe (VE) day next year.

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUMA Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUM

Michael Jeal was handed the bell by Moira Scott-Peek with organisers of the event keen to remember the women who had to stay at home and look after their family while soldiers fought for the country during the Second World War.

Mrs Scott-Peek, whose husband Bruno Peek is organising the VE day events around the UK, described the women as "forgotten heroes".

Organiser of the 75th anniversary of VE day celebrations Bruno Peek OBE with Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band . Picture: ANTONY KELLYOrganiser of the 75th anniversary of VE day celebrations Bruno Peek OBE with Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

"It is important we remember the women as well as the men," she said.

"They were left behind and had to hold the fort.

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA WireSir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

"They were the forgotten heroes."

Mr Jeal described his pride at being presented with the bell on Tuesday morning and said he hopes it will help to bring peace to the world.

The bell will be rung on May 8, 2020 as part of a number of events which will mark 75 years since the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Last weekend it was announced the May Day bank holiday will be moved back four days to coincide with the anniversary.

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Take a first look at the menu of the brand new Hog Hotel and restaurant

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It makes me feel alive’: Meet Mandy the powerlifter, 51, with a world record

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the squat lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to an altercation in Middlegate on Saturday.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists