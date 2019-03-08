Norfolk landmark to be centre stage on VE Day's 75th anniversary

A piper will perform from the top Nelson's monument in Great Yarmouth as part of the celebrations for VE Day's 75th anniversary. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

A piper is set to perform a touching rendition of Battle's O'er from one of the county's most historic monuments as Norfolk pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organiser of the 75th anniversary of VE day celebrations Bruno Peek OBE with Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band . Picture: ANTONY KELLY Organiser of the 75th anniversary of VE day celebrations Bruno Peek OBE with Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

On Friday, May 8, 2020 - the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day - Alasdair McClymont will play the traditional air from the top of Nelson's Monument in Great Yarmouth to mark the occasion.

This will be followed by a performance of VE 75 Years which has been especially written for the day by pipe major, Roger Bayes, of the City of Norwich Pipe Band.

Pageant master of VE Day 75, Bruno Peek, hopes to have 5,000 pipers from around the world playing the two tunes on the day at 3pm.

Mr Peek has also organised four pipers to play these tunes from the four highest peaks in the United Kingdom - Mount Snowdon, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Slieve Donard.

The Victory in Europe (VE) day 75 logo. Picture: VE day 75 The Victory in Europe (VE) day 75 logo. Picture: VE day 75

"The whole day is going to be extremely memorable and quite moving," Mr Peek said.

"To have a piper playing from the top of Nelson's Monument is very special.

"We hoped to create something which was going to be totally unique and I think we've managed to do that."

The 68-year-old has called on every borough, city, district and parish council to grasp the opportunity to celebrate our freedom.

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. The former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over in 1945 . Picture: PA/PA Wire Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. The former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over in 1945 . Picture: PA/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth Borough councillor and curator of Great Yarmouth's Nelson Museum, Kerry Robinson-Payne, is delighted with how involved the borough is in celebrating VE Day.

She said: "Nelson's Monument is a significant landmark across the country and it is great that it is being used for the celebrations.

"I'm sure the piper's performance will be very special."

Nelson's Monument is a commemorative column dedicated to the famous Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson.

Mr Peek has also organised a number of other tributes for the day including the 'Nation's Toast' - an initiative designed to encourage people to raise a glass to our war heroes at 3pm on May 8.

He added: "It is so important we remember not only the war heroes but the women who were left behind working in the factories and as nurses.

"The great thing about the Nation's Toast is that everyone can play their part and can have a refreshment of their choice."

Those taking part in celebrations of any kind should visit www.veday75.org to register their participation.