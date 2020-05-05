Search

‘Better times to come’ - Army veteran planning solo VE Day parade

PUBLISHED: 11:27 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 05 May 2020

Lt Col (Retd) Terry Byrne, 72, will parade Winterton on Friday (May 8) to remind people to take part in commemorating VE Day's 75th anniversary. Picture: Eunice Byrne.

Archant

A army veteran’s daily exercise routine will double as a reminder for people to take part in the national toast on VE Day.

Lt Col (Retd) Terry Byrne MBE, chairman and standard bearer for the Norfolk and Norwich Branch of the RASC and RCT Association, will take to the street on Friday (May 8) to celebrate and commemorate the day’s 75th anniversary.

The 72-year-old will parade his branch standard around the village, as part of his daily exercise, from 1pm.

He said: “This is to remind everyone to partake in the national toast at 3pm and remember the occasion 75 years ago when people celebrated coming out of a very dark place.

“It is a reminder that we have better times to come and celebrations to be had.”

His route will include the churchyard, a designated Commonwealth war graves site and the location of the village’s war memorial where a silence will be observed.

Also remembered will be his Uncle Francis who died on the notorious Burma Railway and his fellow prisoners who remained in captivity throughout the VE Day celebrations.

