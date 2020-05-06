Search

Advanced search

How to celebrate VE day in and around Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:26 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 06 May 2020

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Archant

While celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day have been largely abandoned due to lockdown people are still being encouraged to mark the milestone at home.

Great Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Street parties, concerts, and church services were due to take place across the borough on Friday, May 8, declared a bank holiday to allow everyone to take part in the occasion.

At 11am the Royal British Legion is leading a national moment of remembrance with a two minute silence to honour the service and sacrifice of the second world war generation.

Then at 3pm, Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal rallying residents to join him in the Nation’s Toast by raising a glass at their front doors and saying “To those who gave so much, we thank you.”

In Great Yarmouth, and in common with all other communities, public events have been postponed.

Great Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Instead people are encouraged to have picnics at home, with members of their own household, and to put up patriotic bunting.

Mr Jeal said: “In these unprecedented times, the spirit of VE Day – of coming together as a borough and nation for a common cause, of remembering those who have sadly passed away, and of looking ahead to recovery – is as relevant as ever.

“I hope that lots of people will join in the celebrations and thanks-giving at home.”

Villages around the borough are also having to call off their plans.

Great Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant Library

In Ormesby St Margaret the village green was set to host a big event with stalls and afternoon tea which has now been put off to a time when people are allowed to gather again.

Meanwhile Gorleston’s Bruno Peek, the royal pageantmaster, has expressed his disappointment at having to make “the best of a bad job.”

However, a fleet of five planes sponsored by Mr Peek will take to the skies above Cambridge on Friday to write a poignant tribute ‘To those that gave so much we thank you.”

Mr Peek said: “It will look amazing and will be a real, unique tribute to the millions at home and abroad that gave so much to ensure we all share and enjoy the freedom we have today.”

The 71st anniversary of D Day and 70th anniversary of VE Day is commemorated in St George's Park, Yarmouth.The 71st anniversary of D Day and 70th anniversary of VE Day is commemorated in St George's Park, Yarmouth.

As homes across the borough begin to trim up people are coming up with their own ways to celebrate.

Scratby Bakery has sold out of its special VE Day boxes, providing a traditional picnic-style afternoon tea.

And Margo’s Lounge in Bells Road, Gorleston, is selling range of time-warp favourites from its community window on Thursday and Friday.

In Yarmouth heritage guides will be delivering a virtual second world war walk via its Facebook page.

Stokesby VE Day celebrationsStokesby VE Day celebrations

And Jack Clarke, who sings big band jazz numbers, will perform a VE day concert for the elderly at The Claremont in Caister, with social distancing meaning he will sing outside to the residents inside.

Great Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth VE Day parade, 7th May 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Moira Scott-Peek, left, presents Mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal and his wife Paula with a peace bell for the 75th anniversary of VE day next year. Picture: Joseph NortonMoira Scott-Peek, left, presents Mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal and his wife Paula with a peace bell for the 75th anniversary of VE day next year. Picture: Joseph Norton

The 71st anniversary of D Day and 70th anniversary of VE Day is commemorated in St George's Park, Yarmouth.The 71st anniversary of D Day and 70th anniversary of VE Day is commemorated in St George's Park, Yarmouth.

Stokesby VE Day celebrationsStokesby VE Day celebrations

Stokesby VE Day celebrationsStokesby VE Day celebrations

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norfolk man who captained Concorde dies from coronavirus

During a 23-year career at Concorde, Mr Horton flew the Queen to Canada and celebrated the Millennium twice in one night. Photo: Nick Butcher

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norfolk man who captained Concorde dies from coronavirus

During a 23-year career at Concorde, Mr Horton flew the Queen to Canada and celebrated the Millennium twice in one night. Photo: Nick Butcher

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

How to celebrate VE day in and around Great Yarmouth

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 74 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Key hospital equipment funded by local Lions clubs

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Baby among three children with no seatbelts in car stopped by police

A baby was among children with no seatbelts in a car stopped in Yarmouth. Pic: Great Yarmouth police.

Council’s SEND record slammed by MP as shock report reveals UK-wide failings

A Norfolk MP has blasted the county council for failing to support vulnerable children and families, as a shock report found national failings to provide special educational needs plans are damaging childrens lives. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

Arctic winds will bring big weather contrasts over VE Bank Holiday weekend

Temperatures are set to reach up to 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Norfolk on Friday, but will have plunged to 10 degrees by Sunday. Pic: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24