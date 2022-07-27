News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth's Waterways is one of best green spaces in the country

Liz Coates

Published: 1:12 PM July 27, 2022
Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways has been awarded its fourth successive Green Flag - currently the only one flying across the borough.

The man-made gardens and boating lake have become a popular space for all ages since a £2.7m refurbishment completed in 2019 - and really came into their own during the pandemic hosting the Fire on the Water spectacle.

Gardeners and volunteers are all mental health trained and ready to chat as people meander its paths.

The award from Keep Britain Tidy is a pat on the back for all the gardeners and volunteers who make it what it is, the group that manages it has said.

The park is run by Access Community Trust a charity which works to prevent homelessness and mental health.

Emma Ratzer, trust CEO said: “We are absolutely delighted.

"Our amazing gardeners Ian and Duncan, alongside volunteers and the wider team at our Island café and boating lake, work tirelessly to ensure this community park can be enjoyed year round in all its splendour.”

The attraction is hosting live entertainment each Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the boating lake alongside a daily schedule of free family and wellbeing activities.



