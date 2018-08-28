Search

Venetian Waterways on course for spring completion

PUBLISHED: 17:31 15 January 2019

Project manager, Claire Sullivan at the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Project manager, Claire Sullivan at the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

A town’s flagship project is on course to be completed by spring thanks in part to the work of a team of volunteers who are helping to restore a Grade II-listed seafront attraction back to its former glory.

Work on the Ventian Waterways is expected to be completed by May. Picture: Joe NortonWork on the Ventian Waterways is expected to be completed by May. Picture: Joe Norton

Across the last few months residents in Great Yarmouth have been putting in some 6,500 plants which will help to brighten up the Venetian Waterways once they begin to blossom.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council hope its £2.7m project will re-establish the Waterways as one of the town’s most popular features.

Almost 75pc of the planting has now been done with this phase of work expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

Anne Hacon, 69, from Caister has been helping out with the planting at the Waterways. Picture: Joe NortonAnne Hacon, 69, from Caister has been helping out with the planting at the Waterways. Picture: Joe Norton

Volunteers having been operating alongside the Waterways gardeners and horticultural apprentice Simon Swallow.

Anne Hacon, 69, from Caister who has helped with the planting said she has loved working on the site.

She said: “I cannot wait to see how it looks when it is all finished.

Paul Kenny, 44, from Great Yarmouth has been helping out with the planting at the Waterways. Picture: Joe NortonPaul Kenny, 44, from Great Yarmouth has been helping out with the planting at the Waterways. Picture: Joe Norton

“It is such an exciting project to be part of.

“The Waterways is a very important attraction for the town and I am sure people are going to love it.”

Since ground was broken in June 2018, contractors have been hard at work.

This has included the removal of the extensions to the Boating Lake cafe, restoration of concrete across the site and re-thatching of The Cafe Island and model boat club hut.

Project manager, Claire Sullivan, said it is one of the most exciting projects she has been part of.

“I really have enjoyed overseeing everything here at the waterways,” she said.

“Everyone I have spoken to has been really positive and there is clearly a lot of anticipation about it around the town.

“People in Great Yarmouth have some amazing memories of the Waterways and I think the transformation is something they will be really proud of.”

Mrs Sullivan confirmed she expects the project to be completed by May.

The final phase of the project will involve joinery and carpentry work being carried out on the wooden and steel bridges while contractors complete heavy landscaping and engineering work to the boating lake.

The project is being funded by a £1.7m National Lottery grant awarded through the Heritage Lottery fund and Big Lottery fund.

