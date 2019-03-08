Search

£341 for a rose - Council poised to agree Venetian Waterways memorial charges

PUBLISHED: 16:02 08 July 2019

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Fresh from a £2.7m revamp, a coastal tourist attraction has been offered up as a place to pay tribute to a departed loved one - at a cost.

A bench in Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways ahead of its revamp. Picture: Nick ButcherA bench in Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways ahead of its revamp. Picture: Nick Butcher

As part of the major refurbishment of Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways, the borough council has installed dozens of benches at the site and made them available for dedication.

This week, the full council is poised to agree what to charge for dedicating the 38 six-foot benches, along with also setting prices for memorial plants in the newly-restored feature.

Should the council agree the fees proposed by officers, dedicating one of the benches - which cost £560 to purchase and install - will come at a cost of £1,182, with additional plaques priced at £206. VAT will also be added to these should a trading name or logo be included.

In addition, the council is also making the garden available for memorial shrubs and trees, with members asked to agree what to charge for these as well.

If approved the prices will be as follows - including VAT:

 memorial shrub - £292;

 standard rose - £341;

 memorial tree - £434.

In a report to the council, Paula Boyce, the borough council's head of IT, wrote: "The park is a very special place to many people who visit and continue to visit over the past 90 years.

"The plant labels will be a standard botanical style, similar to those used by the National Trust and Botanical Gardens. Maintenance of the plants will  be undertaken by waterways staff."

The report adds that any plants that die within three years of planting will be replaced and any messages of memorial will be duplicated in a book, which will be held at the town hall.

Additionally, a digital version of the book will be kept, which will also include messages added to any of the benches.

The plaques themselves will be made of bronze, can have a maximum of 84 characters - including space - and must not contain phrases that will either advertise a specific business or have the potential to cause any offence.

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

River Island recalls clothes made with harmful chemicals as they pose a ‘serious risk to health’

River Island is recalling clothes products amid fears the chemical levels present could harm wearers. Picture: James Bass

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Borough Council spent more than £3m on consultants and agencies

Great Yarmouth town 2019

