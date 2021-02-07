Published: 9:25 AM February 7, 2021

Vera Powles celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday (February 5). - Credit: Old Rectory Care Home, Acle

A woman who played a church organ for 50 years has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Vera Powles, who currently lives at The Old Rectory care home in Acle, received her card from the Queen on Friday (February 5).

She was born in Lowestoft in 1921 and three years later moved with her parents to East Somerton.

When she was 11-years-old, she went to St Louis Convent School in Great Yarmouth and learned how to play the piano.

After leaving school, Ms Powles worked as cashier and dispenser at Boots chemist.

You may also want to watch:

She met her husband-to-be, Bob Powles, a Winterton man and member of the Royal Navy, in 1942, when he was on leave.

On their wedding day, bombs fell on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth.

The parish church of St Mary the Virgin, Hemsby.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Three years later, the couple moved to Hemsby, where Ms Powles went on to play the organ at St Mary's Church for 50 years.

After her husband died, Ms Powles lived on her own in Hemsby until the age of 94, when she loved to The Old Rectory Care Home.

She has a son, Stuart, a daughter Joanne, four grandsons and ten great-grandchildren.



