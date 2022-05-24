Veteran on round-Britain run reaches Norfolk and Suffolk

Ex soldier Paul Minter is running the entire UK coastline to raise money for a veterans' retreat and raise awareness of mental health issues after he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). - Credit: supplied by Paul Minter

A round-Britain runner on a mission to raise £3m for a veterans' retreat has reached Norfolk.

Paul Minter, 36, from Leamington Spa, arrived in the county on day 82 of his 5,000 mile journey, enjoying a rest day in Wells.

Corporal major Paul Minter in full state kit. The 36 year old is running the equivalent of 191 marathons in 218 days to raise money for a veterans' retreat. - Credit: supplied by Paul Minter

The former soldier, who did five active tours, ran from Wells to Mundesley and is today (May 24) tackling a 28.1 mile stretch to Gorleston.

He aims to arrive at Jay Jays cafe on the lower esplanade at around 3pm where he will be met by former comrade Craig Yarrow from Hopton.

Paul Minter served for 18 years with the Household Cavalry Regiment including five frontline tours of Afghanistan and Iraq. He was awarded a Mention in Dispatches (MiD) for bravery 2011 and medically discharged with PTSD. - Credit: supplied by Paul Minter

Mr Yarrow, a former lance corporal of horse who served with Mr Minter in the Household Cavalry, has arranged accommodation at the Lord Kitchener's Club in Lowestoft tonight (Tuesday May 24) and hopes locals will cheer him on.

Mr Minter is doing the equivalent of 191 marathons in 218 days.

He aims to set off from Jay Jays at around 8.30am on Wednesday (May 25) on his next leg to Southwold, stopping at Hopton Primary School at around 9.15am to speak to Reception class children who in turn will encourage him on his way.

He aims to finish on day 218 at Liverpool, where he started.

To find out more visit www.head-up.org.uk.