Video

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

We’re used to seeing the streets of Great Yarmouth fall quiet during the winter months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

But video footage from both drone and street-level, and a series of photos, shows the seafront as a ghost town when it would usually be bustling as the tourism season gets under way.

The promenade and beach, usually full of visitors during warm weather, are almost entirely depopulated.

One of the only signs of life along the resort’s Golden Mile is an excavator tearing down the Marina Centre.

Sometimes a lone jogger passes, or a patrolling police car, while gaming arcades and long stretches of carpark remain vacant. The only thing missing is tumbleweed.

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Such unprecedented but increasingly familiar scenes have naturally prompted concern among local business owners.

Albert Jones, director of the Pleasure Beach, has previously warned coronavirus uncertainty could be “absolutely disastrous” if attractions are forced to remain closed during the summer season.

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN