A149 bypass roadworks rescheduled

Roadworks at the Caister bypass have been rescheduled

Roadworks at the Caister bypass have been postponed for a second time and will now take place in the new year.

Resurfacing work at the roundabout on the A149 where it joins Jack Chase Way would have closed the entire road for two days and nights this weekend.

The £70,000 project was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday November 2 but was put off due to bad weather.

Residents were notified the closure would take place this weekend, November 16/17 but that has now been put on hold too.

A statement from Norfolk County Council said: "Work due to begin on Saturday November 16 to carry out road resurfacing of the A149 Caister bypass roundabout at the northern end of the Caister bypass has been cancelled and will be re-programmed early next year.

"The road closure will not be in place this weekend as previously advised."

The county council thanked people for their patience.