Pulse-raising motorcycle stunt show coming to Great Yarmouth

A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Archant

Visitors to Great Yarmouth seafront will enjoy a spectacular motorcycle stunt show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The pulse-raising, daredevil performance is part of the town's Wheels festival on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

The two-day free-to-attend celebration of all things vehicular is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council with sponsorship from individual seafront businesses and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.

This year's festival is set to draw thousands of families and vehicle enthusiasts for an action-packed weekend, including monster truck rides, a wall of death, displays of classic and custom cars, large commercial vehicles and more.

And one attraction guaranteed to get visitors in a spin will be the On the Edge stunt show.

A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The display will see two highly experienced stunt riders, Brad Bullock and Dec Bullock, combine their skills to pull off some electrifying tricks.

The show includes 15ft jumps up vertical walls, drop-offs, and a range of freestyle stunts, some of which can only be attempted by a handful of riders in the world.

There will be four free-to-watch performances each day in the Jetty North car park.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee and deputy council leader, said: "The motorcycle stunt show promises to be a pulse-raising performance and we expect it to be a highlight of the festival, alongside the monster truck rides and the wall of death."

The festival organisers are also pleased to welcome public sector vehicles to help highlight important road safety messages.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service will bring two fire engines, plus a virtual reality unit allowing people to 'experience' being cut out of a car following a serious crash.

Norfolk Fire Museum will have two historic fire engines to show, a simulation of a car on fire, and children's entertainment.

Norfolk Fire Museum service will bring displays to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Norfolk Fire Museum service will bring displays to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

There will be displays of NHS Blood Bikes and British Army superbikes, which will also bring a demonstration army helicopter.

Norfolk Constabulary will display two marked patrol cars and two police bikes, with a message focussed on road safety.

In addition, First Bus and Pedal Revolution will team up to highlight safe riding practices around buses.