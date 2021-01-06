Toilets and beach car park shut as visitors urged to 'stay away'

Published: 2:55 PM January 6, 2021

The beach car park and toilets at Winterton have been closed for the time being as they were during the first lockdown in March 2020. - Credit: Google Maps

A popular seaside village has closed its car park and toilets and told visitors to stay away.

Winterton has been a draw over the festive period and New Year with people flocking to the beach to see the seals and enjoy wilderness walks, although numbers have reportedly been down on previous years when there have been chaotic scenes.

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates - Credit: Archant

Following Monday's lockdown announcement, however, the car park and toilets have closed - although Government guidance does allow for them to remain open.

A post on the car park's Facebook page said: "We have made the decision to close the car park and the public toilets until further notice and would ask all visitors to stay away during these unprecedented times.

"We have the full support of Winterton Parish Council and the closure is in line with other Norfolk coastal car parks.

"We hope to see you again in better times."

The decision has drawn a mixed reaction on social media with some applauding the closure and others saying it was the wrong decision and that people would still go to the beach.

Winterton dunes is a designated wildlife site popular with walkers. Under lockdown 3 people can exercise in their local area once a day but anyone visiting the village will find the car park and toilets closed. - Credit: Liz Coates

Meanwhile a spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said its car parks were still open.

A statement said: "The council-operated car parks and toilets which are normally open at this time of year are still open, as per the national guidance."

The car park at Winterton beach was closed during the first lockdown in March, reopening on May 13.

The Highwayman at Hermanus, which had started to offer car parking and takeaway refreshments, has also posted that it had closed.

The toilets at Hemsby beach are also closed.

Under lockdown 3 car parks and public toilets are among services that can stay open.

However, time outside the home should be kept to a minimum.

You can leave your home for exercise once a day, but not travel outside your local area.



