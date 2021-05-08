News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Absolutely amazing' - Visually impaired teen completes walking challenge

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:05 PM May 8, 2021   
ryan

Ryan after completing the walking challenge with his mum and dad. - Credit: Jasper King

A visually impaired teen has gone the extra mile by completing a gruelling walking challenge all in aid of the hospital department looking after him.

Ryan, 15, had a difficult start to life after being born at just 24 weeks old after his mum Ann had Hellp Syndrome, a pregnancy complication that affects the blood and liver.

Since moving to Lowestoft from Watford in October, Ryan has been treated by the NHS ophthalmology department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

ryan

Ryan took part in the walk despite the miserable weather. - Credit: Jasper King

Despite the weather, he took on the gruelling walk today with his mum and dad from Kirkley to JPUH and has raised £1,600 for the ophthalmology department.

Crossing the finishing line, Ryan said: "I am very pleased I crossed the finish line.

You may also want to watch:

"It was very challenging. The weather was very windy especially at the Denes but I was happy we managed to do it in the wind and rain.

"I am really grateful for all of the support I have received as well, it has been absolutely amazing."

ryan walk

Ryan completed the walk with his mum and dad by his side. - Credit: Jasper King

Most Read

  1. 1 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat
  1. 4 What's opening in Great Yarmouth from May 17?
  2. 5 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
  3. 6 Man jailed after abducting 14-year-old girl
  4. 7 Covid jab centre receives additional vaccination stocks
  5. 8 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  6. 9 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
  7. 10 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Ryan was inspired to do the walk from the late Sir Captain Tom Moore.

He said: "He is a huge inspiration for me and he is sadly missed."

Ryan and his mum and dad completed the walk in under four hours.

ryan's parents

Ryan's parents expressed how proud they were of him. - Credit: Jasper King

They started out at Kirkley promenade and passed points such as Lowestoft bridge and Ness Point, through Corton, along the cliffs, through Hopton, eventually into Gorleston and then finishing with a round of applause outside James Paget's eye clinic department.

Members of staff were there to congratulate Ryan at the end of the walk but his proudest advocates of all were his parents.

ryan walk

It was an emotional day for Ryan and his family. - Credit: Jasper King

His mum Ann Reid said: "I'm so proud of him and I'm overwhelmed as well.

"He has been so good the whole way through it all and he has so much energy.

"It was terrible weather but this didn't bother him at all.

"He is a little fighter and he has been ever since he was a baby. This walk has given him even more strength now because he knew what he was doing it for.

"The money Ryan raised was more than we hoped for so we are all beyond proud."

Ryan's charity page can be found here.

Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Empire Great Yarmouth seafront

Seafront Empire re-opening as music and street food venue

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Let us know your thoughts on Great Yarmouth by completing our survey. Picture: James Bass

Two Yarmouth venues warned over Covid breaches

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Howard Shepherdson wearing a bow tie

Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Buddy's booze bid Great Yarmouth

Seaside cafe bidding to sell alcohol to 'enhance dining experience'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus