'Absolutely amazing' - Visually impaired teen completes walking challenge
- Credit: Jasper King
A visually impaired teen has gone the extra mile by completing a gruelling walking challenge all in aid of the hospital department looking after him.
Ryan, 15, had a difficult start to life after being born at just 24 weeks old after his mum Ann had Hellp Syndrome, a pregnancy complication that affects the blood and liver.
Since moving to Lowestoft from Watford in October, Ryan has been treated by the NHS ophthalmology department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).
Despite the weather, he took on the gruelling walk today with his mum and dad from Kirkley to JPUH and has raised £1,600 for the ophthalmology department.
Crossing the finishing line, Ryan said: "I am very pleased I crossed the finish line.
You may also want to watch:
"It was very challenging. The weather was very windy especially at the Denes but I was happy we managed to do it in the wind and rain.
"I am really grateful for all of the support I have received as well, it has been absolutely amazing."
Most Read
- 1 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
- 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
- 3 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat
- 4 What's opening in Great Yarmouth from May 17?
- 5 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
- 6 Man jailed after abducting 14-year-old girl
- 7 Covid jab centre receives additional vaccination stocks
- 8 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 9 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
- 10 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
Ryan was inspired to do the walk from the late Sir Captain Tom Moore.
He said: "He is a huge inspiration for me and he is sadly missed."
Ryan and his mum and dad completed the walk in under four hours.
They started out at Kirkley promenade and passed points such as Lowestoft bridge and Ness Point, through Corton, along the cliffs, through Hopton, eventually into Gorleston and then finishing with a round of applause outside James Paget's eye clinic department.
Members of staff were there to congratulate Ryan at the end of the walk but his proudest advocates of all were his parents.
His mum Ann Reid said: "I'm so proud of him and I'm overwhelmed as well.
"He has been so good the whole way through it all and he has so much energy.
"It was terrible weather but this didn't bother him at all.
"He is a little fighter and he has been ever since he was a baby. This walk has given him even more strength now because he knew what he was doing it for.
"The money Ryan raised was more than we hoped for so we are all beyond proud."
Ryan's charity page can be found here.