VJ Day remembrance service scheduled for Yarmouth seafront

A war memorial on Great Yarmouth seafront will be the spot for remembrance marking the 77th anniversary of VJ Day.

Residents are invited to the annual service on Monday at the Far East Prisoner of War (FEPOW) Memorial on Marine Parade in honour of those who fought in east Asia during the Second World War.

Victory over Japan Day marks the day on which Imperial Japan surrendered in 1945, effectively bringing the war to an end.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 5.50pm for a 6pm start.

There will be a service of readings, prayers, and hymns, led by the Rev Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster, and the FEPOW prayer will be read by the Rev Pauline Simpson, the FEPOW Chaplain.

Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant will also be in attendance, laying a wreath on behalf of the borough.

Mr Plant said: "VJ Day is a worldwide day of remembrance for the Far East prisoners. This year, and every year, we invite the public to join us in remembering the price they paid for our freedom."