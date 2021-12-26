News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Christmas hampers spread cheer to Yarmouth people

James Weeds

Published: 8:00 AM December 26, 2021
Chocolate Oranges with knitted hats

The hampers have been tailored for different ages and different needs and include items such as chocolate oranges with knitted hats. - Credit: Voluntary Norfolk

More than 100 festive hampers are going out to people across Great Yarmouth who will be spending Christmas alone.

Voluntary Norfolk have made over 100 hampers to go to people who would have attended the Open Christmas event at Yarmouth Minster.

Earlier this month it was announced that following government guidance this year’s Great Yarmouth Open Christmas was going to be cancelled due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus variant.

The event typically provides dinner for 300 people at the Minster.

In its place, hampers will be delivered before Christmas or collected on the day from the Minster.

David Crinson, who helped organise the project on behalf of Voluntary Norfolk, said: “It’s a shame the event has had to be rearranged like this again.

"But the welfare of the volunteers, and those who attend, has to be of paramount importance.

“I’m pleased how quickly and effectively the team has managed to adapt and I am sure the hampers that we have created will add a considerable Christmas cheer to everyone who receives them."

