Seal breeding beach 'closed' to visitors

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:05 AM October 23, 2022
The seal colony between Winterton and Horsey Picture: James Bass

A seal pub at Horsey beach, which is under a voluntary closure order - Credit: James Bass © 2015

People are being urged not to disturb a colony of breeding seals on a Norfolk beach.

The Friends of Horsey Seals has introduced what it has called a 'voluntary closure order' for the 12 weeks of seal breeding season.

The request, which is not mandatory and is an annual request to the public, has been put in place to deter people from scaring pregnant seals and female seals with new pups at Horsey beach.

People watching the seals from the top of the dunes, but they are not always so respectful and there

People viewing the seals at Horsey - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

The friend say their voluntary beach ban will also prevent people getting in the path of mating bull seals.

Jane Bowden, from the friends, said: "It is for the seal's and public's protection."

People wishing to see the seals are advised by the Friends of Horsey Seals to follow the signs to view the seals in two areas.

There is pillbox path five minutes from the car park at Horsey and a viewing platform is a 20 minute walk.

The friends group also reminded people it was against the law to disturb seals in their breeding season.

For more information visit www.friendsofhorseyseals.co.uk or search for the group on Facebook.


