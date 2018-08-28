Search

Volunteers celebrated at north Norfolk’s big awards night

PUBLISHED: 09:56 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 07 December 2018

Cadet Sgt Charley Webb of 2534 (Fakenham) Squadron Air Training Cadets won a Voluntary Services to their Community by a Young Person Award, presented by Cllr Tom FitzPatrick, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Cadet Sgt Charley Webb of 2534 (Fakenham) Squadron Air Training Cadets won a Voluntary Services to their Community by a Young Person Award, presented by Cllr Tom FitzPatrick, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Archant

Volunteers whose hard work makes north Norfolk a better place have been celebrated at an awards night.

Pat Johnson from North Walsham Gymnastics Club was joint winner of a Voluntary Services to Sports Award, presented by NNDC head of paid service, Nick Baker, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Sheringham Little Theatre played host to North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) Big Society Awards.

Since 2012, the Big Society fund has awarded grants to more than 230 community projects and handed out more than £1.7 million.

Council chairman Nicholas Coppack was the master of ceremonies for the third awards night hosted by the council.

He said: “We are here to say thank you to people who volunteer for community projects and those who give their time to help build strong communities in North Norfolk.”

Wells Community Hospital (Dementia Hub) won a Community Project 2018 award, presented by Cllr Nigel Lloyd, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Sarah Butikofer, NNDC leader, said: “It has been a pleasure to see the range of projects which have been created and driven forward by such dedicated, selfless individuals. Congratulations to all involved.”

The winner of the Community Project 2018 award was Wells Community Hospital’s dementia hub, which offers a variety of free weekly activity sessions for anyone living with dementia in the community.

Samantha Taylor, the hospital’s general manager, said: “I nominated this project to recognise firstly, the amazing dedication the volunteers and staff have shown in making the dementia hub a reality and, secondly, to recognise the contribution the hub makes to positively supporting those living with dementia.”

John Lee, leader of the Conservative group at NNDC, said he was very proud to be part of the group that set up the Big Society Fund.

Julian Jefferies from the Hickling Broad Sailing Club won a Voluntary Services to Young People Award, presented by Cllr Jenny English, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

He added: “Seeing the help that they provide to local communities gives me great pleasure, and long may they continue.”

The other winners on the night were: Voluntary Services to Young People Award, Julian Jefferies (Hickling Broad Sailing Club); Voluntary Services to their Community by a Young Person Award, Cadet Sgt Charley Webb (2534 (Fakenham) Squadron Air Training Cadets); Voluntary Services to a Neighbourhood Award, Colin Seal (Sheringham artist); Voluntary Services to Older People Award, Jane James (Ludham Community Car Scheme); Voluntary Services to Sports Award, Joint winners, Geoff Paice (North Norfolk Wheelers), and Pat Johnson (North Walsham Gymnastics Club); and Voluntary Services to a Big Society Project, Tim Thirst (Stalham and Smallburgh Ambulance First Responders).

Geoff Paice from North Norfolk Wheelers was joint winner of a Voluntary Services to Sports Award, presented by NNDC head of paid service, Nick Baker, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Jane James from the Ludham Community Car Scheme won a Voluntary Services to Older People Award, presented by Cllr Saul Penfold, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Sheringham artist Colin Seal won a Voluntary Services to a Neighbourhood Award, presented by NNDC head of paid service, Steve Blatch, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

Tim Thirst from Stalham and Smallburgh Ambulance First Responders won a Voluntary Services to a Big Society Project, presented by Cllr John Lee, at North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Awards. Picture: NNDC

