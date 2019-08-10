A new parkrun is set to hit the beach in Norfolk

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Great Yarmouth is looking to stage its own but needs more volunteers Picture: Gary Pembroke Gary Pembroke

A new parkrun is heading to Great Yarmouth taking in its famous pier and wide golden sands.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 3rd August 2019. Parkrun is looking to set up a route in Great Yarmouth Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 3rd August 2019. Parkrun is looking to set up a route in Great Yarmouth Picture: Richard Knibb

It comes as nearby Gorleston celebrates ten years of the running phenomenon which brings together people of all abilities for a free, timed 5km run.

Some 450 people regularly turn up at 9am on a Saturday to pound the prom, but Yarmouth was left trailing - until now.

The £3,000 set up fee has been funded by NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveny CCG and the route agreed - two laps of the dunes to Britannia Pier and back.

But in order to launch in October more volunteers are needed to help with marshalling, registration, barcode scanning, and taking photographs, among other things.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Runners in the area could soon be heading to a new course in Great Yarmouth if enough volunteers come forward Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Runners in the area could soon be heading to a new course in Great Yarmouth if enough volunteers come forward Picture: Richard Knibb

So far around eight have come forward but 14 are needed.

Trevor Rawson, a parkrun ambassador from Bradwell, said: "There are so many good news stories that come out of these free events it's about time the town had one."

Dr Liam Stevens, chairman of NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG said: "As an NHS commissioner we are really excited by the possibility of a parkrun in Great Yarmouth. Living an active healthy lifestyle is important for good physical and mental health.

"We're encouraging our staff and local practice staff to get involved and we hope many others will join in too."

Millions take part in parkruns across the globe with the aim of encouraging people to take regular exercise and track their progress in a no-pressure environment.

The nearest other parkruns are Lowestoft, Lingwood, and Brundall.

To get involved contact Mr Rawson via trevor.rawson@parkrun.com or call 07815 910021.