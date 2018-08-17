News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Town’s beach needs your clean up vote

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:17 PM August 17, 2018    Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020
Vote to clean Great Yarmouth beach Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth’s beach needs your vote to help keep it free of rubbish.

The town’s beach is one of 15 stretches of coast in England and Wales that are competing for the chance to be cleaned by Keep Britain Tidy in September and December.

An internet vote is seeing the top nine of the beaches being selected for the clean-up.

The nine winners will be announced on September 18

The beach clean vote campaign is being run by Fairy, Head & Shoulders, Tesco and Keep Britain Tidy and it says in 2017 for every 100m of UK beaches there was an average of 138 pieces of litter found.

To vote visit thebigbeachclean.co.uk/vote

The internet vote comes as the EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up crusade comes to Lowestoft on Sunday between 10am and 1pm. The clean is meeting opposite the Lighthouse Café on the green near North Denes beach. On Saturday, August 25 the next beach clean is at Great Yarmouth Britannia Pier from 10am.

